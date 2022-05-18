TAG's Corner - May 20, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses options for high-quality child care available thanks to assistance from Let's Grow Kids and encourages service members to contact Family Programs for assistance, even if they think the child care may be too expensive.