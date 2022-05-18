Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG's Corner - May 20, 2022

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses options for high-quality child care available thanks to assistance from Let's Grow Kids and encourages service members to contact Family Programs for assistance, even if they think the child care may be too expensive.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 14:49
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    This work, TAG's Corner - May 20, 2022, by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    child care

