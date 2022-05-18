TAG's Corner - May 20, 2022

In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses options for high-quality child care available thanks to assistance from Let's Grow Kids and encourages service members to contact Family Programs for assistance, even if they think the child care may be too expensive.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 14:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|844182
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-YY717-291
|Filename:
|DOD_109005783
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
