Competitors during the 2022 National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, held May 17-20, 2022, at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging three-day competition that tests competitors on a wide range of technical and tactical skills relevant to today’s combat operating environment. Region 2 consists of competitors from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional winners from across the nation will advance to compete at the national-level competition this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard video by, SGT Davis Rohrer)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844176
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-BS255-018
|Filename:
|DOD_109005642
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
