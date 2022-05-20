Red Flag-Alaska 22-1 Integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844174" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A feature video highlighting the integration aspect of Red Flag-Alaska; including interviews from the United States Air Force, United States Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force. Red Flag-Alaska is an annual training opportunity that has persisted for the past 40 years in order to hone combat readiness of U.S. and international forces.