A feature video highlighting the integration aspect of Red Flag-Alaska; including interviews from the United States Air Force, United States Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force. Red Flag-Alaska is an annual training opportunity that has persisted for the past 40 years in order to hone combat readiness of U.S. and international forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844174
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-VL625-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109005600
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 22-1 Integration, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
