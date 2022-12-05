U.S. Marines with 2nd Radio Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Royal Marines with Y Squadron, 3 Commando Brigade, 30 Commando and Australian soldiers with 7th Signal Regiment participate in Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course (RROC) amphibious insertion exercise mission on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 15, 2022. RROC is specifically tailored for Radio Reconnaissance Marines and combines skills taught in various existing signals intelligence, electronic warfare and reconnaissance courses and puts them into an intense training evolution. This is the first time RROC has been conducted on Camp Lejeune with the goal of establishing a training environment beneficial to strengthening relationships with our allies and partners (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joshua Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844163
|VIRIN:
|220512-M-EL775-036
|Filename:
|DOD_109005494
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Recon Amphibious Assault, by Sgt Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT