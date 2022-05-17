TACP Trains in Cloudcroft

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party and the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conduct a training exercise, May 17-18, 2022, outside of Cloudcroft, New Mexico. The purpose of the exercise is to establish long-haul communications and accurately pinpoint adversaries to conduct airstrikes. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaiah Pedrazzini)
