Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACP Trains in Cloudcroft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party and the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conduct a training exercise, May 17-18, 2022, outside of Cloudcroft, New Mexico. The purpose of the exercise is to establish long-haul communications and accurately pinpoint adversaries to conduct airstrikes. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844132
    VIRIN: 220508-F-IP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_109005196
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Trains in Cloudcroft, by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    Special Warfare
    Tactical
    HAFB
    Cloudcroft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT