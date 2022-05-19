Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Water Operations (B-ROLL)

    LAZISE, ITALY

    05.19.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to 4th Alpini Regiment, Folgore Brigade and U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75 Ranger Regiment, conduct an airborne water operations from a Italian Air Force 46^ Aerobrigata Pisa C-27 Spartan into Lake Garda at Pacengo, Lazise, Italy, May 19, 2022. The event highlighted combined NATO airborne operations between the brigade and its host nation allies. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844125
    VIRIN: 220519-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_109005075
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: LAZISE, IT 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Water Operations (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

