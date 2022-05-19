Airborne Water Operations (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to 4th Alpini Regiment, Folgore Brigade and U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75 Ranger Regiment, conduct an airborne water operations from a Italian Air Force 46^ Aerobrigata Pisa C-27 Spartan into Lake Garda at Pacengo, Lazise, Italy, May 19, 2022. The event highlighted combined NATO airborne operations between the brigade and its host nation allies. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)