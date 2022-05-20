Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO deploys Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia (Master with subs)

    SLOVAKIA

    05.20.2022

    “The war in Ukraine has shown that all NATO countries, in particular the countries on NATO's eastern flank, need to be able to protect their airspace.” Learn why NATO has deployed Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia.
    Synopsis
    Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has changed the face of European security and underlined the need for combat-ready forces to be able to deploy at speed across NATO territory.
    Different NATO Allies are bringing their respective expertise to reinforce the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture. A Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force deployed Patriot surface-to-air missile systems near Sliač Air Base, Slovakia in April to reinforce defence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank.
    The Patriot systems will contribute to the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS), a network of interconnected sensors, command and control assets, and weapons. These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen NATO’s ability to protect NATO territory against any air and missile threat and attack. The system enables NATO to provide continuous vigilance across NATO airspace.
    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    NATO HAS DEPLOYED A
    PATRIOT AIR DEFENCE
    TASK FORCE TO SLOVAKIA


    —SOUNDBITE IN GERMAN WITH ENGLISH SUBS —
    COL. JÖRG SIEVERS
    Task Force Commander in Slovakia

    “The war in Ukraine has of course also shown and made it very clear that all NATO countries, in particular the countries on NATO's eastern flank, need to be able to protect their own airspace and have to protect it. So we have to make sure
    that no flying object, no missile can endanger
    these NATO countries, our NATO Allies.”


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    THE TASK FORCE
    INCLUDES UNITS
    FROM GERMANY


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    AND THE
    NETHERLANDS

    —SOUNDBITE IN DUTCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS—
    CPT. ‘TOMMIE’
    Netherlands Fire Unit Commander
    “The Patriot weapons system intercepts tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and airborne threats such as aircraft and helicopters. And it does this by using the radar system, which directs the missiles towards the target and destroys the target.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    THE PATRIOT’S
    GROUND-BASED RADAR


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    CAN TRACK UP TO 100 TARGETS

    —SOUNDBITE IN DUTCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS—LT. COL. PATRICK WEKKING
    Netherlands Detachment Commander
    “The Patriot at its core is a defensive system. The system is built to be deployable against a variety of possible threats. Right now our mission is to protect the critical objects here in this area against tactical ballistic missiles.”

    —SOUNDBITE IN GERMAN WITH ENGLISH SUBS —
    1st LT. ELISABETH MEPPELINK
    German Air Force 1st Air Missile Defence Group
    “Of course, it is important that we are on site with several countries because these various countries also bring their respective expertise, and so we can also rely on the other countries and draw on their experience and thus make a major contribution here as an entire multinational task force.

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    THE TASK FORCE
    WAS DEPLOYED


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    AFTER SLOVAKIA GAVE ITS OWN
    S-300 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM
    TO UKRAINE
    Music
    Brave Wild Heart by McClusky and Westlake
