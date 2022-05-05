The 201st RED HORSE Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is working with local Lebanon County businesses and historical society to make improvements at the Union Canal Tunnel Park in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Staff Sgt. Bill Leitner tells us all about the project.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 08:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844111
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-IM339-032
|Filename:
|DOD_109004791
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|LEBANON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201st builds rain basin in community park, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
