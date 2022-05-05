Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201st builds rain basin in community park

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The 201st RED HORSE Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is working with local Lebanon County businesses and historical society to make improvements at the Union Canal Tunnel Park in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Staff Sgt. Bill Leitner tells us all about the project.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844111
    VIRIN: 220505-F-IM339-032
    Filename: DOD_109004791
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 

    This work, 201st builds rain basin in community park, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    COMREL
    193rd SOW
    201st RED HORSE
    Union Canal

