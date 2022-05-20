President Joseph R. Biden Jr. arrives at Osan Air Base, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Christopher Jelle)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 07:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844104
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-YC939-100
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109004643
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force One Lands at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
