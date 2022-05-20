Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force One Lands at Osan AB, Republic of Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    President Joseph R. Biden Jr. arrives at Osan Air Base, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Christopher Jelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844104
    VIRIN: 220520-A-YC939-100
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109004643
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    TAGS

    president
    Korea
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Osan
    Air Force One

