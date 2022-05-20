Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman Raya Feltner

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosted and Guns n’ Hoses fitness competition in honor of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, May 20, 2022. The 31st SFS hosts police week yearly to honor the men and women who wear the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority and Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844099
    VIRIN: 220520-F-JP321-168
    Filename: DOD_109004516
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week, by SrA Elijah Dority and Amn Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    USAFE

    Civil Engineer Squadron

    Riot

    ops

    response

    SFS

    Aviano

    Defenders

    AF

    community

    Air Force

    exercise

    U.S. Air Force

    USAF

    readiness

    training

    defend

    31st

    3rd Air Force

    operations and training

    K-9 demonstration

    31 FW

    AFN Europe

    31st FW

    Guns and Hoses

    response force team

    AFN Aviano

    31 Fighter Wing

    Third Air Force

    Return with Honor

    serving america’s best

    Wyvern

    Dority

    United States Air Force in Europe and Africa

    31st Security Forces

    Investigations and Anti-terrorism

    fighting wyvern

    Guns n Hoses

    SFS vs Fire Dept

    Security Forces Squadron vs Fire Department

    TAGS

    security forces squadron
    police week
    31st sfs
    Policeweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT