    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Master Sgt. Richard Jones, 31st Rescue Squadron first sergeant and Master Sgt. Marsha Gonzalez, 31st Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, talks about staying safe during the summer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 6, 2022. 'Shirt Dirt' is a monthly radio interview that allows first sergeants from across base to give mentorship advice to Airmen around Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844095
    VIRIN: 220506-F-JP321-735
    Filename: DOD_109004465
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shirt Dirt: MSgt Jones and MSgt Gonzalez, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

