Shirt Dirt: MSgt Jones and MSgt Gonzalez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Richard Jones, 31st Rescue Squadron first sergeant and Master Sgt. Marsha Gonzalez, 31st Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, talks about staying safe during the summer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 6, 2022. 'Shirt Dirt' is a monthly radio interview that allows first sergeants from across base to give mentorship advice to Airmen around Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)