The U.S. Army NATO Brigade held a door decorating competition in May to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The theme for this year’s celebration is Asian American Pacific Islander Culture, Traditions, Lifestyle, History. Staff Sgt. Terrell Harper, an HHC U.S. Army NATO Brigade equal opportunity leader and member of the brigade’s EO committee, helped organize the event. The command staff judged the decorations and awarded the G1 Personnel Operations Division first place and second place to the G4 Property Book Office.