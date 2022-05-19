Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    The U.S. Army NATO Brigade held a door decorating competition in May to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The theme for this year’s celebration is Asian American Pacific Islander Culture, Traditions, Lifestyle, History. Staff Sgt. Terrell Harper, an HHC U.S. Army NATO Brigade equal opportunity leader and member of the brigade’s EO committee, helped organize the event. The command staff judged the decorations and awarded the G1 Personnel Operations Division first place and second place to the G4 Property Book Office.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844094
    VIRIN: 220519-A-QI808-0001
    PIN: 220519
    Filename: DOD_109004464
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade
    StrongerTogether

