The 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron hosted Police Week 2022, May 16 - 20, on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 05:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844093
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-WH833-1938
|Filename:
|DOD_109004460
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ESFS: Police Week 2022, by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT