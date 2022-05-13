Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HUMPHREYS HIGH SCHOOL STEM CLUB

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Humphreys High School STEM club built and tested SeaPerch devices at the Collier Fitness center, here, on Camp Humphreys. The students built the SeaPerchs over the course of three months. The club teaches the value of collaboration and problem Solving.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 01:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844084
    VIRIN: 220513-A-OS914-001
    Filename: DOD_109004310
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    This work, HUMPHREYS HIGH SCHOOL STEM CLUB, by SPC Emily Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Children
    Camp Humphreys
    STEM Program

