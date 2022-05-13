The Humphreys High School STEM club built and tested SeaPerch devices at the Collier Fitness center, here, on Camp Humphreys. The students built the SeaPerchs over the course of three months. The club teaches the value of collaboration and problem Solving.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 01:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844084
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-OS914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109004310
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
