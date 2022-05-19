The first ever Fourlateral River Cleanup 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Nearly 50 personnel from Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 4th Engineer Group, Zama and Sagamihara cities, and other local companies came together to clean up the Sagami River on May 17th.





Interview: Amber Kurka, Chief, Public Engagement, USAG Japan





Narration:

During the clean-up, attendees from each organization, including Zama City Mayor Mito Sato; Sagamihara City Vice Mayor Nobukazu Onda; and Col. Kenji Honda, commander of the 4th Engineer Group, spread out in socially distanced grids to search the area around the river and pick up a variety of litter and combustibles—everything from plant containers, aluminum cans, plastic bottles and cigarette butts, to larger items like TVs and barbecue grills.





Interview: Mayor Mito Sato, Zama City

I’m very grateful for all the work being done here today.



We regularly conduct activities with U.S. Army Japan and the JGSDF, but an event like today’s, in which we can work together to make a social contribution, is very beneficial to all of us. I really appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this effort today.





Interview: Vice Mayor Nobukazu Onda, Sagamihara City

We’ve never previously had the opportunity for four different organizations to come together like this. And COVID has made it even harder.



In that sense, I think today’s event is very significant, in that we were able to work face to face and bond with each other in an environment where we were spread out and didn’t have to worry about COVID as much.



We really appreciate U.S. Army Garrison Japan inviting us today.





Narration:

Within an hour, the group had collected enough litter and discarded items to fill between 30 to 40 garbage bags.





Interview: COL Kenji Honda, Commander, 4th Engineer Group/Zama Chutonchi, JGSDF

I think it was great that our four different organizations were able to come together at the same place and same time for this cleanup event.



I think it helped to deepen our relationship with each other. I’d like to have events like today’s more often in the future in order to continue fostering a good relationship of trust between Japan and the U.S.



Narration:

The cleanup effort was the first of its kind to be hosted jointly among U.S. Army Japan, the JGSDF, and Zama and Sagamihara cities.





Interview: Jenifer Peterson, Deputy Commander, USAG Japan







Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX