So, what's bothering you?

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Marcus Harris from the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade performed an original spoken word titled "So, what is bothering you?" based on his own experiences.



During my military service, I found myself in a crisis and did not know what to do or where to go. Nothing against my leadership at the time, but you don’t know what you don’t know. They weren’t equipped or had the knowledge, to help me, at that moment, at that particular time in my life.



I turned to different coping mechanisms to help me overcome what I was feeling, seeing, and hearing.



I was at the end of my rope, but luckily had a close friend who pulled me up. He had been recently promoted, placing him in more of a leadership role, which he used to advocate on my behalf.



Fast forward to now, performing a piece of work I started writing a few years ago, never quite thinking it was complete.



I look out at my fellow brothers and sisters in arms working through some mental health issues and I can't help but wonder if more can be done.



I want to shine a brighter light on my community, the military community. I see how the military continue to take deliberate, immediate action in the face of sexual assault and sexual harassment and think, why can't we bring that same driving force to address mental health throughout the ranks?



So here I am, offering my god giving talents and love of the spoken word art form, in combination with my very own pain, as a testament, a beacon of hope to those out there struggling. You are not alone, I see you.