    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a crewmember from a bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans May 18, 2022. The aircrew transporting him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844071
    VIRIN: 220518-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109003997
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    MH-65

