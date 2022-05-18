A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a crewmember from a bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans May 18, 2022. The aircrew transporting him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844071
|VIRIN:
|220518-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109003997
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT