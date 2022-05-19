The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. This WSEP was also held in conjunction with Checkered Flag 22-2, a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th -and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 18:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844063
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-DB615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109003800
|Length:
|00:07:39
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag, WSEP take place at Tyndall, by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT