Checkered Flag, WSEP take place at Tyndall

The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. This WSEP was also held in conjunction with Checkered Flag 22-2, a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th -and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training.