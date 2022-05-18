Members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command engage in a simulated combat exercise during a Special Operations Forces (SOF) demonstration in Downtown Tampa, Florida, May 18, 2022. SOF Week is the premier gathering for the SOF community and industry, bringing together more than 11,000 attendees, including representatives from more than 100 countries to collaborate on new initiatives and capabilities needed for SOF professionals to compete and win in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 18:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844062
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109003783
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USSOCOM demonstrates Special Operations Forces tactics in Tampa, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
