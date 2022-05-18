Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM demonstrates Special Operations Forces tactics in Tampa

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command engage in a simulated combat exercise during a Special Operations Forces (SOF) demonstration in Downtown Tampa, Florida, May 18, 2022. SOF Week is the premier gathering for the SOF community and industry, bringing together more than 11,000 attendees, including representatives from more than 100 countries to collaborate on new initiatives and capabilities needed for SOF professionals to compete and win in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 18:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844062
    VIRIN: 220519-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109003783
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOCOM demonstrates Special Operations Forces tactics in Tampa, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Special Operations
    Special Forces
    USSOCOM

