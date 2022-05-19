It's time for your Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - May 20, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From Haan Road to the Horn of Africa, it’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



#FutureWarriors

U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command’s Futures and Concepts Center held their Best Warrior competition here last month.



#EggsBenediction

The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and the installation chaplain held their National Day of Prayer breakfast at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on East Bliss, May 5.



(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)