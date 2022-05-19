Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's time for your Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - May 20, 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    From Haan Road to the Horn of Africa, it’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    #FutureWarriors
    U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command’s Futures and Concepts Center held their Best Warrior competition here last month.

    #EggsBenediction
    The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and the installation chaplain held their National Day of Prayer breakfast at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on East Bliss, May 5.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 19:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844061
    VIRIN: 220520-A-KV967-2001
    Filename: DOD_109003765
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's time for your Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - May 20, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS

    Army

