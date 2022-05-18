Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOS Spotlight: Light-Wheel Vehicle Mechanic (91B)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. James Blakeley, the automotive supervisor of the Maryland Army National Guard's Combined Support Maintenance Shop Automotive Maintenance Facility, tells his story about his passion for automotive maintenance at the CSMSAMF in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on May 18, 2022. Blakeley has been a mechanic in the MDARNG for 14 years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844044
    VIRIN: 220518-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109003305
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOS Spotlight: Light-Wheel Vehicle Mechanic (91B), by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mechanic
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT