MOS Spotlight: Light-Wheel Vehicle Mechanic (91B)

Master Sgt. James Blakeley, the automotive supervisor of the Maryland Army National Guard's Combined Support Maintenance Shop Automotive Maintenance Facility, tells his story about his passion for automotive maintenance at the CSMSAMF in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on May 18, 2022. Blakeley has been a mechanic in the MDARNG for 14 years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)