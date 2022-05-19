Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Center for Initial Military Training New Soldier Experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training is the Core Function Lead for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command for all initial entry training. We lead the synchronization and management of initial military training and education to transform civilian volunteers into Soldiers who are disciplined, fit, combat ready, and who increase U.S. Army readiness.

    These Soldiers are trained at one of our four Army Training Centers located at Fort Jackson, US Army Fort Benning, US Army Fort Sill, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844043
    VIRIN: 220519-D-UW048-322
    Filename: DOD_109003271
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center for Initial Military Training New Soldier Experience, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    VictoryStartsHere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT