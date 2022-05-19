Center for Initial Military Training New Soldier Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844043" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training is the Core Function Lead for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command for all initial entry training. We lead the synchronization and management of initial military training and education to transform civilian volunteers into Soldiers who are disciplined, fit, combat ready, and who increase U.S. Army readiness.



These Soldiers are trained at one of our four Army Training Centers located at Fort Jackson, US Army Fort Benning, US Army Fort Sill, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood