USS Makin Island Conducts Topside Preservation

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) – Sailors conduct topside preservation aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) May 18. Sailors preserve the ship to fight against weathering. Makin Island an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)
|05.18.2022
|05.19.2022 16:18
|B-Roll
|844041
|220519-N-EI127-2001
|DOD_109003161
|00:01:15
|CA, US
|0
|0
