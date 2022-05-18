Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Conducts Topside Preservation

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220518-N-EI127-2001
    SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) – Sailors conduct topside preservation aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) May 18. Sailors preserve the ship to fight against weathering. Makin Island an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844041
    VIRIN: 220519-N-EI127-2001
    Filename: DOD_109003161
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    MKI

