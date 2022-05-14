Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 National Police Week 5K Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The National Police Week 5K is an annual event that benefits both the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) – two organizations that honor fallen officers and provide support to their survivors. Participants of all ages are encouraged to run, walk, and even row or hike to honor and remember our fallen law officer heroes

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844040
    VIRIN: 220514-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_109003159
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 National Police Week 5K Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5K run
    National Police Week
    Officer Down Memorial
    Concerns of Police Survivors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT