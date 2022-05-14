2022 National Police Week 5K Run

The National Police Week 5K is an annual event that benefits both the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) – two organizations that honor fallen officers and provide support to their survivors. Participants of all ages are encouraged to run, walk, and even row or hike to honor and remember our fallen law officer heroes
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844040
|VIRIN:
|220514-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109003159
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
