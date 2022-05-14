2022 National Police Week 5K Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Police Week 5K is an annual event that benefits both the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) – two organizations that honor fallen officers and provide support to their survivors. Participants of all ages are encouraged to run, walk, and even row or hike to honor and remember our fallen law officer heroes