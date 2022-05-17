Tradewinds 2022 Hattieville Range Media Day

HATTIEVILLE, Belize (May 17, 2022) Local media arrive on a CH-47 Chinook to the live fire range for media day during Exercise Tradewinds 2022 in Hattieville, Belize, on May 17, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
|05.17.2022
|05.19.2022 14:58
|B-Roll
|844027
|220517-N-OS043-1001
|1001
|DOD_109002941
|00:03:21
|HATTIEVILLE, BZ
|0
|0
