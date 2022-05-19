Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readi-Made 2022 - Ep.2

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Daniel Alexander, Anthony Casullo, Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes, Toiete Jackson and Ashley Lombardo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    In this episode, we have stories on the Vertical Lift PL winning the NAVAIR Commander’s Award, STEM community involvement, upcoming ISO/AS audits, FRCSE’s efforts to bring the F405 engine back to green, and summer safety awareness.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:06:04
