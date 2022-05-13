Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Managing Burnout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Burnout is really a state of extreme exhaustion caused by chronic overwhelming stress. Lt. Col. Catherine Callendar, Air Force Deputy Director of Psychological Health, gives some advice on coping with burnout. Learn more at health.mil/mentalhealth.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 15:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844024
    VIRIN: 220513-O-XH734-766
    Filename: DOD_109002921
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Managing Burnout, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    stress
    therapy
    burnout
    self care
    MHSsocial
    MHSocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT