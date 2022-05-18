Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2

Team Joint STARS Airmen, with assistance from 78th Air Base Wing, conduct a readiness exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 4 to 15, 2022. During this exercise, the wings’ ability to safely posture and project combat air operations, in addition to the ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, was tested and evaluated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844023
|VIRIN:
|220518-Z-BZ327-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_109002808
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT