    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Barry Bena and Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Team Joint STARS Airmen, with assistance from 78th Air Base Wing, conduct a readiness exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 4 to 15, 2022. During this exercise, the wings’ ability to safely posture and project combat air operations, in addition to the ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, was tested and evaluated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Barry Bena)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844023
    VIRIN: 220518-Z-BZ327-1501
    Filename: DOD_109002808
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Georgia National Guard
    readiness
    RED DAWN
    116 ACW
    461 ACW
    generate employ sustain

