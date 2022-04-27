Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering Agnes

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Interviewees discuss the serious impact Hurricane Agnes caused to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard nearly fifty years ago. Many residents and businesses in the city of Richmond suffered severely. Subsequently, city and state leadership partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of the Richmond Flood Wall to protect against future occurrences.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844004
    VIRIN: 220427-A-HU469-261
    Filename: DOD_109001165
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Hurricane
    USACE
    Virginia
    Flooding
    Richmond
    Hurricane Agnes

