Remembering Agnes

Interviewees discuss the serious impact Hurricane Agnes caused to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard nearly fifty years ago. Many residents and businesses in the city of Richmond suffered severely. Subsequently, city and state leadership partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of the Richmond Flood Wall to protect against future occurrences.