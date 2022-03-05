Soldiers of the 650TH TC DET (MCT) share their motivation and commitment, as they get ready to embark on their first deployment.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844002
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-PK275-836
|Filename:
|DOD_109001136
|Length:
|00:31:35
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 650TH MTC Deployment Ceremony (Long Version), by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS
