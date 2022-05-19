A key element to the success of Air Force Life Cycle Management Cenetr program offices is using teams of enlisted Airmen experts to use their specific career field knowledge and experience to guide programs. At Hill Air Force Base, Utah, teams of enlisted Munitions Systems specialists are rotated from jobs in field units to guide the worldwide transfer and accounting of all Air Force munitions. Tech. Sgt. Timothy Bench and Tech. Sgt. Justin Salinas support the Standard Air Munitions Packages or STAMP program, which ensures the right ammo gets shipped to the right place when needed. Tech. Sgt. Rachel Shelly and Staff Sgt. Louis Sansone support the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, also known as TICMS, which maintains 100% accountability of munitions worldwide. In a nutshell, these teams keep the warfighter armed and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|844001
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109001125
|Length:
|00:23:55
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 82: Meet the enlisted ammo troops who keep AF munitions flowing, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enlisted teams keep ammo flowing
