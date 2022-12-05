Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mine Clearing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepare to fire an inert mine clearing line charge during a demolition range as part of Defender 22 at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844000
    VIRIN: 220512-A-DG372-993
    Filename: DOD_109001114
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mine Clearing, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    IronBrigade
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT