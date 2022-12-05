U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepare to fire an inert mine clearing line charge during a demolition range as part of Defender 22 at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844000
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-DG372-993
|Filename:
|DOD_109001114
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mine Clearing, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
