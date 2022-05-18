Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Chief Induction Spotlight - Hill Air Force Base, UT

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    Hill Air Force Base

    Animated video presentation highlighting the newest Chief Master Sergeants at Hill Air Force Base, UT. Induction ceremony was held May 14, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 12:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 843994
    VIRIN: 220518-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_109000649
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Chief Induction Spotlight - Hill Air Force Base, UT, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Induction

