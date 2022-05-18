Animated video presentation highlighting the newest Chief Master Sergeants at Hill Air Force Base, UT. Induction ceremony was held May 14, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 12:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|843994
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-BK017-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109000649
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Chief Induction Spotlight - Hill Air Force Base, UT, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT