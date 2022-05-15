Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service Photo / Music Video Montage

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Sponsored by the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, the Memorial Service was held on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Service mainly honors the officers who recently made the ultimate sacrifice and pays tribute to all the fallen.

    National Peace Officers’ Memorial
    Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police

