2022 National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service Photo / Music Video Montage

Sponsored by the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, the Memorial Service was held on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Service mainly honors the officers who recently made the ultimate sacrifice and pays tribute to all the fallen.