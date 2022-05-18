In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Month, we asked MacDill Airmen to share about their culture, and how it has shaped their military service. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843985
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-BQ566-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_109000593
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
