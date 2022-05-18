U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps operate in conjunction with NATO allies during a wet gap crossing rehearsal during DEFENDER-Europe 2022, highlighting interoperability and their combat-credible force near Nowogród, Poland, May 18, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843984
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-SJ062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109000592
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NOWOGRóD, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 2022: Wet Gap Crossing Rehearsal, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
