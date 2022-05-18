Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 2022: Wet Gap Crossing Rehearsal

    NOWOGRóD, POLAND

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps operate in conjunction with NATO allies during a wet gap crossing rehearsal during DEFENDER-Europe 2022, highlighting interoperability and their combat-credible force near Nowogród, Poland, May 18, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843984
    VIRIN: 220518-A-SJ062-001
    Filename: DOD_109000592
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NOWOGRóD, PL

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

