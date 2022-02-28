U.S. Army Col. Travis McIntosh and Com. Sgt. Maj. Rodolfo Lopez, puts out an important message to 10th CAB Soldiers pertaining to the recent vehicle related incidents on Fort Drum, Ny. May 11, 2022.. To prevent these incidents from occurring, the brigade commander issued out a checklist called 'DRIVES', for Soldiers to abide by before entering any military vehicle. The acronym 'DRIVES' stands for: Dispatch, Restraint, Inspection, Vehicle Licensing, Equipment, and Speed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|843981
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-FG191-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109000489
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th CAB 'DRIVES' PSA Video, by SGT Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT