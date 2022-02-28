10th CAB 'DRIVES' PSA Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Travis McIntosh and Com. Sgt. Maj. Rodolfo Lopez, puts out an important message to 10th CAB Soldiers pertaining to the recent vehicle related incidents on Fort Drum, Ny. May 11, 2022.. To prevent these incidents from occurring, the brigade commander issued out a checklist called 'DRIVES', for Soldiers to abide by before entering any military vehicle. The acronym 'DRIVES' stands for: Dispatch, Restraint, Inspection, Vehicle Licensing, Equipment, and Speed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Wilson)