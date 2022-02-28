Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th CAB 'DRIVES' PSA Video

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Michael Wilson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Travis McIntosh and Com. Sgt. Maj. Rodolfo Lopez, puts out an important message to 10th CAB Soldiers pertaining to the recent vehicle related incidents on Fort Drum, Ny. May 11, 2022.. To prevent these incidents from occurring, the brigade commander issued out a checklist called 'DRIVES', for Soldiers to abide by before entering any military vehicle. The acronym 'DRIVES' stands for: Dispatch, Restraint, Inspection, Vehicle Licensing, Equipment, and Speed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 843981
    VIRIN: 220511-A-FG191-1001
    Filename: DOD_109000489
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, 10th CAB 'DRIVES' PSA Video, by SGT Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    PSA
    Aviation
    10th CAB

