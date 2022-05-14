Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Solano Travis AFB Open House & Air Show

    TRSVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by David Cushman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Various aircraft perform aerial maneuvers May 14, 2022, during Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano open house and air show in California. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen, including spectating military and civilian aviation performances. (U.S. Air Force video by David Cushman)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843979
    VIRIN: 220514-F-WV915-0001
    Filename: DOD_109000473
    Length: 00:11:40
    Location: TRSVIS AFB, CA, US

    This work, Wings Over Solano Travis AFB Open House & Air Show, by David Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    David Cushman
    60 AMW
    2022 Travis AFB Open House

