Wings Over Solano Travis AFB Open House & Air Show

A U-2 Dragon Lady conducts its demonstration flight at Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano open house and air show in California, May 14, 2022. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen, including spectating military and civilian aviation performances. (U.S. Air Force video by David Cushman)