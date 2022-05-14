A U-2 Dragon Lady conducts its demonstration flight at Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano open house and air show in California, May 14, 2022. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen, including spectating military and civilian aviation performances. (U.S. Air Force video by David Cushman)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843977
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-WV915-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109000428
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|TRSVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wings Over Solano Travis AFB Open House & Air Show, by David Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
