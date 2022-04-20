Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2LT Ellen Ainsworth Memorial Day 2022 feature B Roll

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    04.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    220518-N-EM691-002 NAPLES, Italy (May 18, 2022) Memorial Day video highlighting 2LT Ellen Ainsworth during Italian Campaign of World War II. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843969
    VIRIN: 220518-N-EM691-002
    Filename: DOD_109000342
    Length: 00:10:49
    Location: NETTUNO, IT 

    Italy
    Memorial Day
    Nettuno
    Ellen Ainsworth

