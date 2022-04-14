Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd SFS trains in Krav Maga

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Security Forces Squadron defenders trained with Bobby Cumby, retired U.S. Air Force Security Forces defender and Office of Special Investigations agent, in Krav Maga techniques, April 14, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. These advanced self-defense techniques compliment their known Air Force combative and weapon retention techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843968
    VIRIN: 220414-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109000340
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd SFS trains in Krav Maga, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces Squadron
    defenders
    Krav Maga
    23 SFS
    defendor fortis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT