The 23rd Security Forces Squadron defenders trained with Bobby Cumby, retired U.S. Air Force Security Forces defender and Office of Special Investigations agent, in Krav Maga techniques, April 14, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. These advanced self-defense techniques compliment their known Air Force combative and weapon retention techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 10:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|843968
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-GO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109000340
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd SFS trains in Krav Maga, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
