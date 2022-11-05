Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Regional leaders with Leadership Tampa Bay received a tour of MacDill Air Force Base on May 11, 2022. Leadership Tampa Bay is a non-profit organization that aims to enhance awareness, education and knowledge of major issues in the local area.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843963
    VIRIN: 220517-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109000313
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community
    Air Force
    Mission
    Tampa
    Tampa Bay

