    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force:  AMC's Record Flight, Outstanding Feat of Airmanship, Vermont F-35s in Europe

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force takes you on Air Mobility Command’s record-setting longest duration flight on a KC-46A Pegasus, the first female aviator is awarded the Kolligian Trophy, recognizing her feat of safely landing an A-10 after the aircraft’s gun experienced a catastrophic failure and her canopy detached in flight, and Vermont’s Air National Guard takes their F-35s to Europe to participate in NATO’s Air Policing mission. (Hosted by TSgt Brittain Crolley)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843959
    VIRIN: 220519-F-IZ785-742
    Filename: DOD_109000253
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force:  AMC's Record Flight, Outstanding Feat of Airmanship, Vermont F-35s in Europe, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

