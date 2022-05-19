Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Hears Testimony on Military Education and National Defense Part 2

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Shawn G. Skelly, assistant secretary of defense for readiness, meets with the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel to testify on professional military education and the National Defense Strategy. Part 2 of 2

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:51
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:44:59
    Location: DC, US

