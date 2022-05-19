This week’s look Around the Air Force takes you on Air Mobility Command’s record-setting longest duration flight on a KC-46A Pegasus, the first female aviator is awarded the Kolligian Trophy, recognizing her feat of safely landing an A-10 after the aircraft’s gun experienced a catastrophic failure and her canopy detached in flight, and Vermont’s Air National Guard takes their F-35s to Europe to participate in NATO’s Air Policing mission. (Hosted by TSgt Brittain Crolley)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843956
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-IZ785-163
|Filename:
|DOD_109000227
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: AMC's Record Flight, Outstanding Feat of Airmanship, Vermont F-35s in Europe, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
