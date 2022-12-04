Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackhawk Multi-Ship Flight 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    B-roll of UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flying in a multi-ship formation flight at the end of a field training exercise organized by 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    This work, Blackhawk Multi-Ship Flight 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation Korea

