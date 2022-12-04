B-roll of UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flying in a multi-ship formation flight at the end of a field training exercise organized by 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843955
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-TR140-871
|Filename:
|DOD_109000220
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blackhawk Multi-Ship Flight 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT