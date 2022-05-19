172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 172nd Airlift Wing conducts a base-wide readiness exercise May 19-22 at Allen C. Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi.



The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. each day and is expected to last beyond daylight hours. The exercise will test the 172nd Airlift Wing’s ability to operate in a contested environment with various threat levels. Exercise scenarios include ground-burst simulations (simulated explosions), smoke, simulated gunfire, role-player adversaries, sirens and outdoor mass notification system announcements.



The 172nd Airlift Wing’s mission is to constantly improve our combat capability to defend our nation and support our state. The primary weapon system of the 172nd Airlift Wing is the C-17 Globemaster III. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo. The aircraft can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 is needed to meet potential armed contingencies, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions worldwide.