    172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    The 172nd Airlift Wing conducts a base-wide readiness exercise May 19-22 at Allen C. Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi.

    The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. each day and is expected to last beyond daylight hours. The exercise will test the 172nd Airlift Wing’s ability to operate in a contested environment with various threat levels. Exercise scenarios include ground-burst simulations (simulated explosions), smoke, simulated gunfire, role-player adversaries, sirens and outdoor mass notification system announcements.

    The 172nd Airlift Wing’s mission is to constantly improve our combat capability to defend our nation and support our state. The primary weapon system of the 172nd Airlift Wing is the C-17 Globemaster III. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo. The aircraft can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 is needed to meet potential armed contingencies, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843953
    VIRIN: 220519-Z-BT678-045
    Filename: DOD_109000008
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff, by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    training exercise
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    Operation Dustoff

