    Soldiers low crawl under barbed wire B-roll

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade low crawl under barbed wire during a spur ride hosted by 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843936
    VIRIN: 220407-A-TR140-166
    Filename: DOD_108998854
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers low crawl under barbed wire B-roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Korea

