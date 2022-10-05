Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220510-N-XB010-2001 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2022) USS New Orleans (LPD 18) performs a Type Commander (TYCOM) Material Inspection through an aqueous film forming foam demonstration in the hangar bay and fires an Mk-46 30mm gun weapon system. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843901
    VIRIN: 220510-N-XB010-2001
    Filename: DOD_108998603
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022, by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFFF
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18
    mk-14
    TMIT

