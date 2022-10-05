TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220510-N-XB010-2001 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2022) USS New Orleans (LPD 18) performs a Type Commander (TYCOM) Material Inspection through an aqueous film forming foam demonstration in the hangar bay and fires an Mk-46 30mm gun weapon system. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)