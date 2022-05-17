U.S. and Italian Army units make history during Exercise Swift Response

1st Air Cavalry Brigade conducts battalion-sized air assault training operation with the Italian Paratrooper Brigade "FOLGORE" during Swift Response 2022, Skopje, North Macedonia, May 17, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
